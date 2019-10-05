Jackson’s late TD ensures win for Weber State, 41-35

Kris Jackson's late touchdown gave Weber State the points it needed to hold off Idaho 41-35 on Saturday.

Idaho (2-4, 0-2 Big Sky) got within 34-28 on Mason Petrino's 1-yard run with 3:19 to go before Jackson scored the necessary insurance touchdown on an 18-yard run. The Vandals followed Jackson's score with a 97-yard kickoff return by Nick Romano but an ensuing onside bounded out of bounds.

Doug Lloyd, the holder on field goal attempts, took a snap and went 30 yards untouched on a fake for a 34-21 Wildcats lead late in the third quarter. Lloyd also ran for a first down on a fake punt to keep a drive alive that resulted in a score earlier in the quarter.

Jackson had 84 yards to lead a 225-yard rushing attack for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Petrino had 212 yards passing including a touchdown to go along with his short TD run.