James Neal, Connor McDavid help Oilers outlast Kings 6-5

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Canada, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Jason Franson

James Neal scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers won their second in a row to start the season, beating the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in an offensive slugfest Saturday night.

Zack Kassian, Joakim Nygard and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers. Dustin Brown, Trevor Lewis, Anze Kopitar, Michael Amadio and Drew Doughty countered for the Kings.

Edmonton tied it 5 minutes into the third when Gaetan Haas banked a pass off the side of the net to Nygard for his first NHL goal.

The Kings surged back in front on a power play when Doughty's point shot ticked off an Oilers' skate and past goalie Mike Smith.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Oilers tied it up once again on Nurse's goal, and capped the scoring on Neal's power-play goal with 6:32 to go.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At New York Rangers on Tuesday night.