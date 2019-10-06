Kansas fires offensive coordinator Koenning after 6 games

Kansas coach Les Miles fired offensive coordinator Les Koenning halfway through their first season with the Jayhawks on Sunday and promoted Brent Dearmon to the same position.

Koenning was hired by Miles after spending last season as the running backs coach at Southern Miss. He also has been offensive coordinator at Duke, Alabama, Texas A&M, South Alabama and Mississippi State, and Koenning spent a season with the Miami Dolphins among his many jobs.

The Jayhawks, who fell to 2-4 with a 45-20 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, are averaging just over 22 points per game. That is last in the Big 12 by a wide margin.

Dearmon joined the Jayhawks after serving last season as the head coach at Bethel, where his team produced the highest-scoring offense at any level of college football. He had been serving as an offensive consultant with Kansas.