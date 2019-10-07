Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat in T20 against Pakistan

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan on Monday.

A relatively inexperienced Sri Lanka squad, touring Pakistan without several of its key players, leads the three-match series 1-0 after upsetting top-ranked Pakistan by 64 runs on Saturday.

Pakistan made two changes to its team, keeping faith in batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal despite both scoring 4 and 0, respectively, in their comeback match. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf made way for left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz, while opening batsman Fakhar Zaman came at the expense of Iftikhar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, kept the same winning combination from the first match.

Sri Lanka's regular Twenty20 captain Lasith Malinga was among the 10 players who pulled out of the tour to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Banuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain