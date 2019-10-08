Carolina visits Florida following overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (1-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits Florida after the Hurricanes beat Tampa Bay 4-3 in overtime.

Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Panthers scored 264 total goals last season, 72 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Carolina finished 27-21-4 in Eastern Conference action and 22-16-3 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Panthers Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.