LA Rams RB Todd Gurley misses practice with bruised thigh

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, left, squares off against Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

Todd Gurley has missed practice with a bruised left thigh, and the Los Angeles Rams don't know whether their star running back will play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Coach Sean McVay says Gurley's injury "caught us all off-guard."

The Rams (3-2) haven't played since last Thursday, when they lost 30-29 at Seattle. The team initially thought Gurley's thigh problem was typical postgame soreness, but the Rams held him out of practice Wednesday along with cornerback Aqib Talib, who has bruised ribs.

McVay wouldn't guess whether Gurley will play against the unbeaten 49ers in a key early season NFC West rivalry game.

Gurley is a quiet 18th in the NFL with 270 yards rushing. He also has 14 receptions.