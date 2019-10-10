Brazil draws 1-1 with Senegal as Neymar reaches 100 caps

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring a goal during the Brazil Global Tour 2019 international friendly match between Brazil and Senegal in Singapore, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2019. AP Photo

Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw by Senegal on Thursday in a friendly in Singapore that marked Neymar's 100th match with the national team.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a lob over the goalkeeper, but Famara Diedhiou equalized from the penalty spot just before the end of the first half.

It was Brazil's third consecutive match without a win.

After lifting the Copa America title in July, Brazil has drawn 2-2 with Colombia and lost 1-0 to Peru. It will have a chance to end the winless streak on Sunday in a friendly against Nigeria, also in Singapore.

Brazil coach Tite acknowledged that his team's performance was below par against Senegal. Neymar started the game, played in a half-empty stadium, but could not add to his career haul of 61 goals for the national team. At 27, he became the youngest player to reach 100 games for Brazil.