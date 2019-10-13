Dallas-area high school teams feature legends’ descendants

In this Sept. 24, 2019 photo, Highland Park senior running back Doak Walker sits next to the tribute locker to his grandfather Doak Walker, at Highland Park High School in Dallas. The elder Doak Walker played at Highland Park and went on to win a Heisman Trophy while playing college football at SMU. Doak was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He died in 1998 from injuries suffered in a skiing accident. Ben Torres

Doak Walker had been walking for only a few months when he got his hands on a Heisman Trophy.

Baby photos show the Highland Park senior running back at the age of 1, sitting and standing on one of the most famous pieces of hardware in all of sports.

When you are the grandson of the 1948 Heisman Trophy winner, you find treasures like that just lying around the house. And when you have the same name, play the same position and attend the same high school as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, people notice.

"It's really cool to be related to someone like that, to have a name like mine that has a lot of history behind it," said Walker, who is the second-leading rusher for a Highland Park team that is trying to win its fourth consecutive Class 5A Division I state championship.

"There's not really that much pressure with the name. People acknowledge that I'm related to him, but they don't treat me any differently. Honestly, it has started some great conversations when I meet people. They want to know the story of it," he told The Dallas Morning News .

The story is that several high school football players in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are related to some of the greatest to ever play or coach the sport. The list includes sons and grandsons of Hall of Famers, and the grandson of a Super Bowl-winning coach, but they are down-to-earth athletes who aren't fazed by their family's celebrity status.

Senior quarterback Jacob Switzer doesn't get as many questions about his grandfather since he transferred from Norman (Okla.) North to Plano Prestonwood Christian before this season. Barry Switzer won three national championships as Oklahoma's coach before coaching the Cowboys to victory in Super Bowl XXX, but the man who helped make the Wishbone famous now attends Prestonwood games to watch his grandson run the anti-Wishbone — the spread offense.

"He definitely supported me," Jacob said, "but most of the influence is from my dad (Doug). He played quarterback in college (at OU, Missouri Southern and Arkansas Pine-Bluff). He taught me the ins and outs and the mechanics."

Frisco senior John Lilly said his grandfather is "one of the nicest people you will ever meet." Hall of Famer Bob Lilly wasn't nice to the offensive linemen he played against, dominating the NFL for 14 seasons as a defensive lineman while earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

John is a 6-6, 200-pound senior offensive tackle and defensive end who has helped Frisco to a 5-0 start. He's also a sprinter in track and ran the 200 meters in 22.11 seconds at regionals last year.

Bob Lilly missed only one game in his NFL career, and ESPN.com reported that "Mr. Cowboy" played with injuries such as a compound fracture of his thumb and a torn anterior cruciate ligament. When it comes to his grandson, John said, "He was nervous about me playing football and getting hurt."

Jesuit four-star recruit EJ Smith is the son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys. EJ is rated by 247Sports.com as the fourth-best all-purpose running back in the nation in the Class of 2020, but he never felt pressure to play the same position, or even the same sport, as the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

"My dad let me do my own thing and never pushed me to play football," said EJ, who has scored seven touchdowns in the last three games after missing two games with a sprained ankle. "He let me go at my own pace. Once I got serious, that's when he stepped in.

"Once we're at home, he's just another dad."

Emmitt teaches his son about how to attack defenses and read coverages, and he has helped EJ meet a long list of famous running backs, including Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Marshall Faulk. The 1993 NFL MVP has a wealth of football knowledge to share — he once worked for ESPN as an analyst — but he doesn't interfere with his son's team.

"He's a parent and a fan," Jesuit coach Brandon Hickman. "He comes to all the games and supports the team."

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is at all of his son's games, but it's as the offensive coordinator for a Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill team that has won back-to-back TAPPS Division II state championships. That has its pros and cons for his son Shedeur, a junior who is in his third season as the team's starting quarterback.

"Whenever he gets mad, it's tough. But it's good. He's made me grow a lot playing this game," said Shedeur, a four-star recruit who is rated the 15th-best pro-style quarterback in the nation in the Class of 2021. "It's a special thing, but a lot comes with it. Every game I play, people come 10 times harder at me because of who I am and who my dad is."

Others might be in awe of a man who won Super Bowls with the 49ers and Cowboys and was the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Not his son, who has made a name for himself by accounting for 102 touchdowns (85 passing, 17 rushing) and compiling a 30-2 record in his career.

"I don't really see him as a superstar, God-like. He's just my dad," Shedeur said. "I'm thankful he did what he did on the field, and he's a really great dad, but I'm not like, 'Wow, it's Deion Sanders.'"

It wasn't a given that the 18-year-old Highland Park senior was going to be named Doak. The Walkers considered several family names for their son before making the final decision at the hospital.

"I know it may sound funny, but we had to meet him first," said his mother, Lisa. "I had a lot of concern about how he could live with this big name. I had erroneously convinced myself that only older folks would remember about Doak. And that is true to some extent, but certainly not how I envisioned it."

Doak's father, Russell Doak Walker, was a captain and senior tailback on Highland Park's 1977 state quarterfinal team. He was named after Rusty Russell, who coached Doak Walker the Hall of Famer at Highland Park and SMU.

The 1948 Heisman winner has another grandson playing football in the area. Chase Walker is a senior cornerback for Jesuit and is the cousin of the Highland Park running back.

The youngest Doak never met his grandfather, who died in 1998 from injuries suffered in a skiing accident, but he has been told enough stories about the two-time NFL champion that he never felt a need to go to YouTube to view highlights. There are constant reminders of the three-time SMU All-American, even though his Heisman Trophy was donated to the Old Red Museum in Dallas.

His family has his Hall of Fame ring and attends the Doak Walker Award banquet in Dallas that recognizes the premier running back in college football each year. Highland Park has a locker dedicated to the star of its 1944 state runner-up team, adorned by the No. 84 jersey the school retired and a 1955 Sports Illustrated cover (costing 25 cents) featuring Doak during his final season with the Detroit Lions.

It's appropriate that his grandson's No. 22 locker is in a different part of the locker room. The Highland Park senior is trying to carve his own niche.

He has been a starting goalie for the lacrosse team every year in high school. He loves the outdoors like his grandfather, but his time is spent water skiing and fishing while the late Doak Walker enjoyed the mountains, snow skiing and hunting.

"I think he carries the name well," Russell Walker said. "We definitely don't put any pressure on him to play. He's doing it for the love of the game. Doak is very mature for his age, and he understands what his legacy is."

The same could be said for many others in D-FW.

