Western Conference showdown pits Chicago against Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg heads to Chicago in Western Conference action.

Chicago finished 36-34-12 overall and 14-8-4 in Central Division action during the 2018-19 season. The Blackhawks scored 267 total goals last season while averaging 3.3 per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Winnipeg finished 13-12-1 in Central Division action and 22-18-1 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Jets recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .911 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (lower body).

Jets Injuries: None listed.