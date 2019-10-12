Patrick, Porter boost Pine Bluff past Miss Valley St. 38-6

Shannon Patrick threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns and Taeyler Porter rushed for two scores and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Mississippi Valley State 38-6 on Saturday.

The Delta Devils recovered from an opening-drive interception and forced Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to punt after a 9-play, 50-yard drive. Dejerric Bryant ran for a 28-yard score, the 2-point conversion failed and Mississippi Valley State (1-5, 0-2) held its only lead of the day.

The Golden Lions proceeded to score three touchdowns on their next four possessions and led 21-6 at halftime. Porter made it 7-6 on a 4-yard run at the end of an 8-play, 75-yard drive. Patrick followed with a 32-yard TD pass to DeJuan Miller, and just before intermission, found Tyrin Ralph for a 17-yard TD pass.

After 1-yard end zone plunge made it 28-6 late in the third, following an MVSU pick, Patrick connected with Josh Wilkes for a 56-yard TD pass and a 35-6 lead.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jarius Clayton lead the Delta Devils with 77 yards rushing on six carries. The Golden Lions held Bryant to 8-of-19 passing for 80 yards and picked him off three times.