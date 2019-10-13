Sports
Rally led by FitzMagic comes up short for Dolphins
For Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins, a last-second defeat meant progress.
Miami lost 17-16 to the Washington Redskins on Sunday when Fitzpatrick's 2-point conversion pass was dropped in the flat by running back Kenyan Drake.
The Dolphins (0-5) remained winless under rookie coach Brian Flores, while the Redskins (1-5) earned their first victory.
Still, it could have been worse — and often has been for the 2019 Dolphins.
"Moral victory — I don't know if we believe in those," Fitzpatrick said. "But it's much more fun to be involved in a game like this than one when you look up and you're losing by 40-plus points."
