Rally led by FitzMagic comes up short for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores follows a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo

For Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins, a last-second defeat meant progress.

Miami lost 17-16 to the Washington Redskins on Sunday when Fitzpatrick's 2-point conversion pass was dropped in the flat by running back Kenyan Drake.

The Dolphins (0-5) remained winless under rookie coach Brian Flores, while the Redskins (1-5) earned their first victory.

Still, it could have been worse — and often has been for the 2019 Dolphins.

"Moral victory — I don't know if we believe in those," Fitzpatrick said. "But it's much more fun to be involved in a game like this than one when you look up and you're losing by 40-plus points."

