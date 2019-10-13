Sports

Rally led by FitzMagic comes up short for Dolphins

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores follows a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.

For Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins, a last-second defeat meant progress.

Miami lost 17-16 to the Washington Redskins on Sunday when Fitzpatrick's 2-point conversion pass was dropped in the flat by running back Kenyan Drake.

The Dolphins (0-5) remained winless under rookie coach Brian Flores, while the Redskins (1-5) earned their first victory.

Still, it could have been worse — and often has been for the 2019 Dolphins.

"Moral victory — I don't know if we believe in those," Fitzpatrick said. "But it's much more fun to be involved in a game like this than one when you look up and you're losing by 40-plus points."

