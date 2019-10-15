Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

CJ CUP AT NINE BRIDGES

Site: Jeju Island, South Korea.

Course: The Club at Nine Bridges. Yardage: 7,241. Par: 72.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $9.75 million. Winner's share: $1,755,000.

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka.

FedEx Cup leader: Lanto Griffin.

Last week: Lanto Griffin won the Houston Open.

Notes: This is the first of three tournaments in the Asia Swing. ... Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are the only players from the top 10 in the world ranking in South Korea. ... Jordan Spieth is making his season debut. He has failed to reach the Tour Championship each of the last two years. Spieth played twice last fall, both in North America. ... This is the third Asia Swing event Phil Mickelson has played. He previously played in Malaysia and China. ... Koepka won last year to reach No. 1 in the world for the first time. He has been atop the world ranking since winning the PGA Championship on May 19. ... Sungjae Im, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, is coming off a victory in the Genesis Open on the Korean Tour. ... Kevin Na is in the field. He won in Las Vegas two weeks ago for his second PGA Tour victory this year. ... There are three tournaments remaining before Tiger Woods and Ernie Els announce their four captains' picks for the Presidents Cup.

Next week: ZoZo Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

BUICK LPGA SHANGHAI

Site: Shanghai

Course: Shanghai Qizhong Garden GC. Yardage: 6,729. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 2-4 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $2.1 million. Winner's share: $315,000.

Defending champion: Danielle Kang.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last tournament: Cheyenne Knight won the Volunteers of America Classic.

Notes: Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, leads the field. This is her first start on the LPGA Tour since the Cambia Portland Classic six weeks ago. Ko won on the Korean LPGA Tour last week. ... Cheyenne Knight was on her way to the LPGA qualifying series until winning the final full-field event of the year outside Dallas. Knight is part of the field in Shanghai. ... Paula Creamer is playing on a sponsor's exemption. Because she did not qualify on her own, she will not receive points toward the Race to CME Globe. ... Ariya Jutanugarn, the LPGA player of the year last season, is still searching for her first LPGA victory this year. ... This is the first of four events in Asia before the LPGA Tour wraps up its season the week before Thanksgiving in Naples, Florida. ... Eight of the top 10 on the LPGA money list are in the field. The exceptions are Lexi Thompson and Sung Hyun Park.

Next week: BMW Ladies Championship.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

FRENCH OPEN

Site: Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France.

Course: Le Golf National. Yardage: 7,245. Par: 71.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: 1.6 million euros. Winner's share: 266,667 euros.

Defending champion: Alex Noren.

Race to Dubai leader: Bernd Wiesberger.

Last week: Bernd Wiesberger won the Italian Open.

Notes: The French Open has been part of the late spring or early summer schedule since 1971. Now that the Ryder Cup is over, it is in October. ... Alex Noren, the defending champion, is the only player from Europe's winning Ryder Cup team at Le Golf National who is playing the French Open. The captain from 2018, Thomas Bjorn, also is in the field. ... Bernd Wiesberger's victory in the Italian Open was his third of the season on the European Tour and enabled him to surpass Jon Rahm into first place in the Race to Dubai. ... Stewart Cink, who tied for ninth in the Houston Open, is playing on a sponsor's exemption. ... Nine major champions have won the French Open dating to its place on the European Tour schedule in 1971. There are four major champions in the field this year — Martin Kaymer, Jose Maria Olazabal, Cink and Trevor Immelman. ... Next week in Portugal is the final event in Europe. The tour concludes the season in China, Turkey, South Africa and Dubai.

Next week: Portugal Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Richmond, Va.

Course: The Country Club of Virginia. Yardage: 7,029. Par: 72.

Television: Friday, 1-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $305,000.

Defending champion: Woody Austin.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the SAS Championship.

Notes: This is the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Instead of points being reset, they will be continued through the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with points counting double. ... Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron are tied with three victories each this season. ... McCarron has been leading the Schwab Cup since winning the Mitsubishi Electric outside Atlanta on April 21. ... Mike Goodes earned the 72nd and final spot in the postseason with his tie for 28th in the SAS Championship. He finished $323 ahead of Sandy Lyle. ... This is the third straight year McCarron has gone over the $2 million mark in season earnings. ... Steve Stricker finished No. 4 on the money list despite playing only nine tournaments, the last one on July 14 at the Senior Players Championship. ... Bernhard Langer goes into the Schwab Cup playoffs at No. 7, his lowest ranking since the postseason began in 2016. He has finished out of the top 5 only once in his previous 11 full seasons.

Next tournament: Invesco QQQ Championship on Nov. 1-3.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

LPGA: Senior LPGA Championship (ends Wednesday), French Lick Resort (Dye Course), French Lick, Ind. Defending champion: Laura Davies. Online: www.lpga.com

Japan Golf Tour: Japan Open, Koga GC, Fujuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Yuki Inamori. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Hainan Open, Sanya Luhuitou GC, Hainan Island, China. Defending champion: Kalle Samooja. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Diners Club Peru Open, Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru. Defending champion: Harry Higgs. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Selborne, Selborne Park GC, Pennington, South Africa. Defending champion: Peter Karmis. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Korea LPGA: KB Financial Star Championship, Blackstone GC, Icheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong-eun Lee6. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Fujitsu Ladies, Tokyu 700 Club, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Misuzu Narita. Online: www.lpga.jp.or