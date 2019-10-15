Browns’ Mayfield slowed by hip injury, limited in practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Baker Mayfield's banged up in the bye week.

Cleveland's quarterback was limited during Tuesday's practice with a hip injury sustained in the second half against Seattle. Mayfield was hurt when he made a spin move and got hit during a run in the third quarter.

He left the field briefly and went to the locker room for treatment and tests but didn't miss a play in the 32-28 loss.

The Browns have a bye this week, giving Mayfield time to recover before Cleveland (2-4) visits New England on Oct. 27.

"We've got 10 games left, so we've got to get him ready to play 10 games," said coach Freddie Kitchens. "He's going to be physically in better shape going into New England, and he'll be in a better place mentally, too."

Running back Nick Chubb admired Mayfield for staying in the game.

"It means a lot. It shows his team that no matter what he's going to go out there for his teammates," Chubb said. "I respect him a lot. I could tell he was in pain and he pushed through it for us. You can say what you want but Baker, when he went down, I was thinking, 'Man, I don't know what's going to happen next.' He's a crucial part of this team."

Mayfield took part in pre-practice stretching but stood to the side holding his helmet while the other quarterbacks did passing drills.

The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled in his second season. Mayfield leads the NFL with 11 interceptions — the most in six games by a Browns quarterback since 1984.

Not all the interceptions are his fault, but accuracy has been a problem all season.