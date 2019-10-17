Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes injures right knee against Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by trainers after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee injury on a sneak Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes stayed down on the field for quite some time after picking up a first down on fourth-and-short in the second quarter. He put an arm around each trainer as he made his way off the field. Mahomes, who entered the game with a sore ankle, then slowly made his way into the locker room.

The reigning MVP has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes.