Toronto FC opens playoffs against DC United

DC United (13-10-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto FC (13-10-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United visits Toronto FC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Toronto FC is 11-3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC is 7-4-0 in games decided by one goal.

DC United is 7-5-10 in conference games. DC United is 5-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo has 12 goals and seven assists for Toronto FC. Jonathan Osorio has two goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

Wayne Rooney has 11 goals and seven assists for DC United. Ola Kamara has three goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 4-0-6, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

DC United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: None listed.

DC United: Wayne Rooney, Jalen Robinson (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).