Korean derby drawn in women’s Olympic soccer qualifying

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South and North Korean, wearing red uniforms, players play during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. South Korea soccer officials say they can't see a telecast of the historic World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang between their national team and North Korea, and think the game was proceeding at an empty Kim Il Sung Stadium. (The Korea Football Association via AP)

There will be another Korean derby game in international soccer in qualifying for the 2020 Olympic women's tournament.

The Asian Football Confederation says North Korea and South Korea will play in a qualifying match on Feb. 9 in South Korea.

Two qualifying groups were drawn Friday, three days after a men's World Cup qualifier was played in curious circumstances in Pyongyang.

The teams drew 0-0 in Kim Il Sung Stadium, where FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among a few spectators in a near-empty arena. North Korean officials also imposed a media blackout.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In women's Olympic qualifying, South Korea will host North Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar in a round robin from Feb. 3-9.

The other group, hosted by China, involves Australia, Thailand and Taiwan.

The top two teams in each group advance to the playoffs on March 6-11, with two teams qualifying for the 12-nation Olympic tournament.