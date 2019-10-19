Boston faces Toronto for division battle

Boston Bruins (5-1-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on Toronto in a meeting of Atlantic Division teams.

Toronto finished 14-10-4 in Atlantic Division action and 23-16-2 at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Maple Leafs recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .908 save percentage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Boston went 49-24-9 overall and 29-19-4 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Bruins averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (upper body), David Krejci: day to day (upper-body).