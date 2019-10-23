Spanish league considers legal action over ‘clásico’ change

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Barcelona supporters wave Estelada or pro-independence flags during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Next week's "clásico" between Barcelona and Real Madrid, due to be played on Oct. 26, 2019, has been postponed by the Spanish soccer federation to avoid coinciding with a large separatist rally in riot-stricken Catalonia. AP Photo

The Spanish league says it will consider legal action against the decision by the Spanish soccer federation to play the "clásico" match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on a Wednesday in December.

The league released a statement shortly after the federation confirmed Dec. 18 as the new date. The match was initially scheduled for Saturday but was postponed because of a planned separatist rally in the riot-stricken Catalan capital.

The new date was proposed by the clubs, but the league wanted the match to be played on Dec. 7, a Saturday, because it would better suit television rights holders.

The "clásicos" are the biggest games of the year in Spain and are among the most watched matches in the world. The league usually promotes one of them to the Asian market and the other to the American market.

The league says it is studying what actions it can take to keep the match from being played on Dec. 18.