Brooklyn takes on New York after Irving’s 50-point outing

New York Knicks (0-1, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Brooklyn plays the New York Knicks after Kyrie Irving scored 50 points in the Nets' 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Brooklyn went 8-8 in Atlantic Division play and 23-18 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 112.2 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

New York went 2-14 in Atlantic Division action and 8-33 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks gave up 113.8 points per game while committing 20.9 fouls last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).