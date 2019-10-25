New Orleans and Dallas meet in conference battle

Dallas Mavericks (1-0, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-1, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

Western Conference foes New Orleans and Dallas square off.

New Orleans went 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Pelicans shot 47.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dallas went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks averaged 108.9 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: out (hamstring), Ryan Broekhoff: day to day (ankle).