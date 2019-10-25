Toronto heads to Boston for conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (1-0, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

Eastern Conference foes Boston and Toronto meet.

Boston finished 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 28-13 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Celtics shot 46.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Toronto finished 58-24 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Celtics Injuries: Romeo Langford: out (knee), Enes Kanter: out (left knee).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: day to day (knee), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: day to day (groin).