San Jose Sharks face the Toronto Maple Leafs

San Jose Sharks (4-5-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the San Jose Sharks.

Toronto finished 46-28-8 overall and 23-16-2 at home a season ago. The Maple Leafs were called for 228 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall and 21-16-4 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Sharks compiled an .889 save percentage while giving up 3.0 goals on 28.2 shots per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

Sharks Injuries: None listed.