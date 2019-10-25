Washington looks to increase lead over Houston in World Series

Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the AL East)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Zack Greinke (18-5, 3.06 ERA in regular season) Washington: Anibal Sanchez (11-8, 3.85 ERA in regular season)

WORLD SERIES: Washington leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Anibal Sanchez and Washington will host Houston in Game 3 of the World Series.

The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. Washington has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has lead them with an average of .325, including six extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros have gone 47-34 away from home. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .370 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with a mark of .717, including nine extra base hits and eight RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra base hits and is batting .319.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 179 hits and is batting .311.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).