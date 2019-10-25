F1: Ferrari’s Vettel leads the way at Mexican Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton poses for photos with his fans during an autograph signing opportunity, ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix, in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. AP Photo

Sebastian Vettel set the pace with the fastest lap in Friday's second practice at the Mexican Grand Prix as Ferrari showed the power that has made it the favorite for pole position for Sunday's race.

Two-time defending race champion Max Verstappen was 0.115 seconds back in his Red Bull. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton led the morning practice but was fifth in the afternoon.

Hamilton can clinch the season championship Sunday if he finishes 14 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, the only driver still mathematically alive in the title chase. Bottas, who won two weeks ago in Japan, edged Hamilton for fourth in the afternoon practice

A sixth career championship would put Hamilton just one behind the record seven won by Michael Schumacher. Hamilton has just one win in four races in Mexico City and hasn't finished on the podium there since 2016.