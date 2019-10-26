Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning

Nashville Predators (6-3-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators.

Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall and 32-7-2 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Lightning averaged 4.0 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

Nashville went 47-29-6 overall and 22-15-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Predators compiled a .914 save percentage while allowing 2.5 goals on 29.9 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).