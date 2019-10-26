Sports

Huskers turn to No. 3 QB Luke McCaffrey after Vedral injured

The Associated Press

Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Nati Harnik AP Photo
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska backup Noah Vedral was injured in the second quarter against Indiana, and third-string quarterback Luke McCaffrey replaced him.

Vedral drew the start Saturday in place of Adrian Martinez, who injured his left leg in the Oct. 5 game against Northwestern and missed the Cornhuskers' Oct. 12 game at Minnesota. The Huskers were idle last week

Vedral was helped off the field with an undisclosed injury after an 8-yard run.

McCaffrey, a freshman who is the son of former Denver Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey and brother of NFL player Christian McCaffrey, had taken one snap prior to Saturday.

Indiana led 16-14.

  Comments  