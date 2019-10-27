The Latest: Springboks v Wales World Cup semifinal underway

The Latest on Sunday at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

South Africa has kicked off in the semifinal against Wales to see which team advances to a Rugby World Cup final against England.

Players from both teams sang their anthems proudly and loudly in a packed International Stadium at Yokohama.

Wales has never won a semifinal at the World Cup. South Africa has won two titles.

2 p.m.

England has called up Ben Spencer to its World Cup squad as injury cover for fellow scrumhalf Willi Heinz.

Heinz hurt his hamstring in the semifinal win over New Zealand on Saturday. England says he will remain with the squad until the end of the tournament.

1:55 p.m.

Wales and South Africa meet in Sunday's semifinal at the Rugby World Cup for the right to face England in the championship match.

If the Welsh get through to their first final, it will be the first time that two northern hemisphere teams face off for the title.

The Springboks have reached two finals before — in 1995 and 2007 — and went on to win the cup on both occasions. In '07, they beat England in Paris.

It is not expected to be a running rugby classic, with both teams preferring to play a low-risk style and rely on forward power. It is an approach that has served both teams well — they have lost just one competitive game between them this calendar year.

England reached the final by beating New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday, ending the All Blacks' ambitions of winning the World Cup for an unprecedented third straight time.