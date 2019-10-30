Philadelphia hosts Minnesota for out-of-conference game

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

Philadelphia and Minnesota square off in non-conference action.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 31-10 at home. The 76ers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall a season ago while going 11-30 on the road. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game last season, 19.2 on free throws and 30.3 from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: out (knee).

Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.