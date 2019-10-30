Columbus hosts Edmonton after Jenner’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (8-4-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit Columbus after Boone Jenner scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The Blue Jackets are 3-2-1 on their home ice. Columbus has scored four power-play goals, converting on 11.4% of chances.

The Oilers are 3-3-1 on the road. Edmonton has given up six power-play goals, killing 85% of opponent chances.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with six assists and has recorded 7 points this season. Riley Nash has collected four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-8 in 13 games played this season. Leon Draisaitl has collected 15 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body).

Oilers Injuries: Joel Persson: out (undisclosed).