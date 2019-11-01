Nunn has 28 points, Heat beat Hawks for 2nd time in 3 days

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Nunn's 112 points are the highest total through the first five games for any undrafted player in NBA history. Miami won 106-97. AP Photo

Kendrick Nunn scored a career-high 28 points to add to his record-setting start and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three days, 106-97 on Thursday night.

Nunn has 112 in his first five games, the most by an undrafted player in NBA history. Connie Hawkins of the Phoenix Suns scored 105 points in his first five games of the 1969-70 season.

Jabari Parker led Atlanta with 23 points. Hawks point guard Trae Young sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

PELICANS 122, NUGGETS 107

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points, Brandon Ingram added 25 and New Orleans beat Denver for itsr first victory in five games this season.

Ingram has scored at least 22 points in each of his first five games for New Orleans after coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 15 points in his NBA debut.