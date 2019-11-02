Detroit hosts Brooklyn after Drummond’s 25-24 game

Brooklyn Nets (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

Detroit hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Andre Drummond's 25-point, 24-rebound performance in the Pistons' 112-106 loss to the Bulls.

Detroit finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference games and 26-15 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons allowed opponents to score 107.3 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

Brooklyn went 42-40 overall and 19-22 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pistons Injuries: Blake Griffin: out (hamstring), Sekou Doumbouya: day to day (concussion), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back).

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).