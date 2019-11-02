Phoenix takes on Memphis in Western Conference showdown

Phoenix Suns (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

Western Conference foes Memphis and Phoenix will play.

Memphis finished 33-49 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.1 last season.

Phoenix went 19-63 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 28.9 from deep.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: day to day (back).

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).