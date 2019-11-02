Crosby, Penguins to host the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (9-4-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-5-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against Edmonton.

The Penguins are 5-3-0 at home. Pittsburgh has scored 46 goals and is seventh in the league averaging 3.5 per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with seven.

The Oilers have gone 4-3-1 away from home. Edmonton has allowed seven power-play goals, killing 83.7% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 17 points, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists. Dominik Simon has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with a plus-9 in 14 games played this season. Leon Draisaitl has 10 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.