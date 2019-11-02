Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (2-5-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts New Jersey trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes have gone 2-1-1 against division opponents. Carolina ranks eighth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Devils are 1-4-2 in conference play. New Jersey averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 21 total minutes.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Haula leads the Hurricanes with seven goals and has totaled 9 points. Dougie Hamilton has totaled five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Taylor Hall leads the Devils with 11 points, scoring two goals and adding nine assists. Palmieri has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .863 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: None listed.