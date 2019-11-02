Ottawa’s Sabourin taken off ice on stretcher after collision

Medical workers attend to Ottawa Senators right wing Scott Sabourin, who was injured on a play with Boston Bruins right wing David Backes, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

Ottawa forward Scott Sabourin has been taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized after a collision with Boston forward David Backes early in the first period of Saturday night's game between the Senators and Bruins.

Sabourin skated up to make a hit on Backes when the players' helmets collided. Sabourin immediately feel to the ice, appearing to be unconscious, and he lay motionless for a brief period.

Medical staff from both teams rushed to Sabourin, and a Bruins' trainer quickly signaled for a stretcher. There was a large blood spot on the ice under Sabourin's face.

TV cameras showed Backes visibly upset, looking as if he was fighting back tears, as he watched medical personnel attend to Sabourin. An Ottawa player could be seen consoling Backes, putting his glove on his shoulder.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fans gave Sabourin a loud ovation when he was taken from the ice. Backes went to the dressing room after Sabourin was wheeled off.

There was no immediate word on Sabourin's injury or condition. There was no word on why Backes left the ice.