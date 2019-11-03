Washington hosts Calgary after Vrana’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (8-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (10-2-3, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Calgary Flames after Jakub Vrana scored two goals in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the Sabres.

The Capitals are 3-1-2 at home. Washington has scored 59 goals and leads the NHL averaging 3.9 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 11.

The Flames are 4-5-1 in road games. Calgary averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Washington won 5-3. John Carlson scored two goals for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Radko Gudas leads the Capitals with a plus-11 in 15 games played this season. Ovechkin has recorded eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 14 points, scoring nine goals and adding five assists. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: day to day (lower body).

Flames Injuries: None listed.