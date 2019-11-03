Strong, Doubs lead Nevada to 21-10 win over New Mexico

Carson Strong passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns, Romeo Doubs had 11 receptions for 167 yards — both career highs — and a score, and Nevada beat New Mexico 21-10 on Saturday night.

Strong went 27 of 39 with no interceptions, Elijah Cooks had six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown and Dom Peterson had two sacks for Nevada.

Strong scrambled for 7 yards on a third-and 5 and Devonte Lee ran for 14 yards on a fourth-and-1 during a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and was capped by Toa Taua's 1-yard TD run. After New Mexico went three-and-out, Strong connected with Doubs for a 57-yard TD to give Nevada (5-4, 2-3 Mountain West) the lead for good at 14-7 with 5:08 left in the first half.

Cooks capped the scoring with a 20-yard scoring reception late in the fourth quarter.

Ahmari Davis had 15 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for New Mexico (2-7, 0-5). The Lobos have lost six in a row.