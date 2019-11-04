Golden State hosts Portland on 4-game home slide

Portland Trail Blazers (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

Golden State enters a matchup against Portland as losers of four home games in a row.

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Warriors shot 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

Portland finished 53-29 overall and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers gave up 110.5 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Draymond Green Sr.: day to day (left index finger), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).