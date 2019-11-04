Rafael Nadal returns to top of ATP rankings

Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks during a press conference after pulling out of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, due to an injury. AP Photo

Rafael Nadal is back at the top of the ATP rankings, regaining the No. 1 spot for the first time since November 2018.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has become the second-oldest No. 1 player. Roger Federer led the rankings at the age of 36 last year.

Nadal has been No. 1 for 197 weeks through eight different stints at the top. Federer leads the all-time list with 310 weeks.

Federer stayed third in the rankings, behind Novak Djokovic and ahead of Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal has a 51-6 record and has won four titles this season, including the French Open and the U.S. Open. He also reached the Australian Open final.

He is looking to seal the year-end top ranking for the fifth time.