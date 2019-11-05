Charlotte faces Indiana in Eastern Conference matchup

Indiana Pacers (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

Indiana visits Charlotte for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Charlotte finished 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets shot 44.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana went 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Pacers shot 47.5% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Doug McDermott: day to day (sore left foot), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (calf).