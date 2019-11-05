Quisneberry leads Youngstown St. over Thiel College 101-53

Darius Quisneberry had 16 points to lead six Youngstown State players in double figures as the Penguins rolled past Thiel College 101-53 on Tuesday night.

Donel Cathcart III and Jamir Thomas added 13 points apiece off the bench for the Penguins. Michael Akuchie and Garrett Covington chipped in 11 points each. Thomas also had eight rebounds for the Penguins.

Daquan Simmons had 12 points for the Tomcats. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Nyric Gosley added 12 points. Michael Ricks had seven rebounds.

Youngstown State faces Louisville on the road on Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25