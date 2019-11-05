Johnson leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Loyola New Orleans

Jalen Johnson had 22 points as Louisiana-Lafayette easily beat Loyola New Orleans 95-67 on Tuesday night, giving head coach Bob Marlin his 400th victory as a Division I head coach.

Dou Gueye had 15 points and nine rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette. Kobe Julien added 15 points. Mylik Wilson and Cedric Russell had 11 points apiece as five players scored in double figures and all 10 players got on the board.

Terry Smith had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack. Tim Cameron added six rebounds. He also had nine turnovers but only one assist.

Louisiana-Lafayette plays McNeese State at home on Saturday.

