Toronto faces Sacramento, looks for 4th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (2-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (4-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Toronto heads into a matchup with Sacramento as winners of three home games in a row.

Toronto finished 58-24 overall with a 32-9 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Sacramento finished 39-43 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 15-26 on the road. The Kings gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: day to day (knee).

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles III: day to day (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb).