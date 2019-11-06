Utah takes on Philadelphia, seeks 4th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

Utah heads into a matchup with Philadelphia as winners of three straight home games.

Utah finished 50-32 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 26.0 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 20-21 on the road. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 112.5 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left hamstring tightness), Dante Exum: out (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: day to day (knee).