Illinois St. opens 2019-20 campaign against Belmont

Belmont (0-0) vs. Illinois State (0-0)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Belmont Bruins. Belmont went 27-6 last year and finished second in the OVC, while Illinois State ended up 17-16 and finished sixth in the MVC.

PREVIOUSLY: The Belmont offense erupted for 100 points and the Bruins won by 11 over Illinois State when these two teams met last year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont went 9-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Bruins gave up 77.8 points per game while scoring 84.3 per contest. Illinois State went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and giving up 79 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25