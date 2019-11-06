UCLA opens 2019-20 season against Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (0-0) vs. UCLA (0-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of California programs are set to square off as UCLA opens the season by hosting the Long Beach State Beach. Long Beach State went 15-19 last year and finished fifth in the Big West, while UCLA ended up 17-16 and finished seventh in the Pac-12.

LAST TIME: UCLA put up 91 points and prevailed by 11 over Long Beach St. when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 4-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Beach gave up 79.5 points per game while scoring 70.9 per outing. UCLA went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 76.5 points and allowing 73.5 per game in the process.

