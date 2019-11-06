Georgetown defeats Mount St. Mary’s 81-68

Omer Yurtseven and James Akinjo scored 20 points apiece and Georgetown closed the game with a 20-1 run to defeat Mount St. Mary's 81-68 on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both teams.

Mac McClung had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Georgetown and Yurtseven, who was 7-for-9 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds.

Yurtseven made a pair of free throws at the 6:12 mark to start the run and cut the Hoyas' deficit to 67-63. McClung followed with a 3-pointer and Yurtseven's dunk put Georgetown ahead 68-67. Yurtseven followed with a jumper and then had the last four points.

A free throw for the Mountaineers scored with 46 seconds left closed the scoring. Mt. St. Mary's missed its last seven shots of the game while the Hoyas made their last six and went 16 of 19 in the final 15½ minutes.

Jalen Gibbs had 19 points for the Mountaineers. Vado Morse added 18 points.

Mount St. Mary's led 37-25 at the half as the Hoyas shot 30% and made of 1 of 10 3-pointers. The lead was 19 points after a Gibbs layup with 17½ minutes to play. The Hoyas shot 65.6% in the second half, making 7 of 11 from distance.

