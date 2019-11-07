Phoenix hosts Miami following Booker’s 40-point game

Miami Heat (5-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

Phoenix hosts the Miami Heat after Devin Booker scored 40 points in the Suns' 114-109 win against the 76ers.

Phoenix finished 19-63 overall with a 12-29 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

Miami went 23-29 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game last season, 48.9 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Heat Injuries: Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (groin), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain).