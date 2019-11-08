Trail Blazers take on the Nets on 3-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

Portland aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Trail Blazers play Brooklyn.

Portland went 53-29 overall a season ago while going 32-9 at home. The Trail Blazers averaged 114.7 points per game last season, 19 from the free throw line and 33.1 from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 112.2 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles), DeAndre Jordan Jr.: day to day (ankle).