Darling scores 22 to lift Delaware over Oakland 56-53

Nate Darling had 22 points as Delaware narrowly defeated Oakland 56-53 on Friday night.

Delaware took a 55-52 lead with 32.8 seconds to go when Ryan Allen drove the lane and found Collin Goss for a layup. Darling added a free throw with 7.1 to go.

Allen finished with 12 points for Delaware (2-0) and Goss grabbed 10 rebounds. Kevin Anderson had six assists. Justyn Mutts, who scored 23 points in the opener, was held to two points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Golden Grizzlies (1-1). Kevin Kangu added 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Xavier Hill-Mais had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Delaware takes on Southern Illinois on Saturday. Oakland faces UTSA on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25